Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 236,395 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 12,698 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 7.5% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $49,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Capital International Investors increased its position in Microsoft by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,148 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,706,128,000 after purchasing an additional 471,612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,313,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,999 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,289,856 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,571,309,000 after purchasing an additional 413,623 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,840,717 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,869,374,000 after buying an additional 435,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $216.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,635.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Summit Insights cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.05.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.