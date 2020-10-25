Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 3,816 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 27.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 528,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 112,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2,563.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at $748,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 53.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $23.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $502,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,753,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $29.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $33.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.58.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

