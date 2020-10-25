Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 5,030 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,732 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,030 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.9% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $29,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in Microsoft by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after buying an additional 3,527,148 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,706,128,000 after acquiring an additional 471,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,313,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,999 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,289,856 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,571,309,000 after purchasing an additional 413,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,840,717 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,869,374,000 after purchasing an additional 435,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.05.

Microsoft stock opened at $216.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $1,635.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

