Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Has $36.28 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,501 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 4.4% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $36,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 104.8% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 919,283 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $144,980,000 after acquiring an additional 470,400 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,510 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Microsoft by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 158,915 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,062,000 after purchasing an additional 12,408 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 24,267 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 136,094 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after purchasing an additional 28,064 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $216.23 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The company has a market cap of $1,635.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Barclays upped their price target on Microsoft from $234.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.05.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

