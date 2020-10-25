Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.20 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) will report $4.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Eaton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.38 billion and the lowest is $4.13 billion. Eaton reported sales of $5.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year sales of $17.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.05 billion to $17.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.73 billion to $18.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.12.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total transaction of $315,120.74. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,336,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,626. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton stock opened at $109.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.01 and a 200 day moving average of $92.06. The stock has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $111.65.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

