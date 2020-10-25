Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIS) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIS) traded down 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.29 and last traded at $29.45. 55,268 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 640% from the average session volume of 7,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.83.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.41.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 7.14% of Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

