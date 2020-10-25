DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Durect Corp. is pioneering the treatment of chronic diseases and conditions by developing and commercializing pharmaceutical systems to deliver the right drug to the right place in the right amount at the right time. Its pharmaceutical systems combine engineering innovations and delivery technology from the medical device and drug delivery industries with its proprietary pharmaceutical and biotechnology drug formulations. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DRRX. TheStreet upgraded DURECT from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut DURECT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered DURECT from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on DURECT in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.33.

NASDAQ DRRX opened at $1.93 on Thursday. DURECT has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $387.11 million, a P/E ratio of -193.00 and a beta of 1.87.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.76 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that DURECT will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DURECT news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 250,000 shares of DURECT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $420,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DURECT in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DURECT in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of DURECT in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of DURECT in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DURECT in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 56.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

