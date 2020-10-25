Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $108.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.40. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

