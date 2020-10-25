Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Bank OZK

Bank OZK cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.7% of Bank OZK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bank OZK’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 215,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,469,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $4,865,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 173,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $174,253.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $38.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $164.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.