Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $56,000 Stock Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $4,684,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,914,000 after buying an additional 80,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $593.28 on Friday. Charter Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $345.67 and a 52-week high of $663.70. The company has a market capitalization of $121.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $620.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $559.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Argus increased their target price on Charter Communications from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Nomura upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $671.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.54.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $3,697,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,115,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Bickham sold 75,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.75, for a total transaction of $43,032,763.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,782 shares of company stock valued at $56,565,326 over the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

