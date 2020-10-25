Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. reduced its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 7,369,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740,044 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,614,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 43,143 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,449,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 636,988 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,220,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 130,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 238,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Premier Income Trust stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.67. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $5.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.