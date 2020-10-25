Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Takes Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 13.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.27.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 20,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $2,355,753.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,605.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $1,230,717.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,913 shares in the company, valued at $13,163,225.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 93,213 shares of company stock worth $11,090,051 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TT stock opened at $129.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $146.85.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.28%.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

