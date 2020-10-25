Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 395 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,678,000 after buying an additional 55,832 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $63,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $370,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $136,000.

NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $45.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.20. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.29.

