Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 99 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 37.0% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ECL opened at $204.87 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a PE ratio of -69.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. Ecolab’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ECL. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ecolab from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Boenning Scattergood raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.31.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

