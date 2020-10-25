Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Lowers Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $148,017,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 425.8% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 332,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,256,000 after purchasing an additional 269,281 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 139.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 392,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,470,000 after purchasing an additional 228,120 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 365.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,342,000 after purchasing an additional 189,849 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at $51,664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $469.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.85. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.88 and a 1-year high of $470.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $325.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.66.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 74.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.82, for a total value of $3,080,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.83, for a total transaction of $10,564,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,668,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,252 shares of company stock worth $22,460,548 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGN. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.07.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.