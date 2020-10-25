iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) Trading 0.9% Higher

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)’s share price traded up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.59 and last traded at $36.57. 224,628 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 273,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.25.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.16.

