iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) Trading 0.9% Higher

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)’s share price traded up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.59 and last traded at $36.57. 224,628 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 273,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.25.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.16.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Eaton Co. PLC Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.20 Billion
Eaton Co. PLC Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.20 Billion
Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF Shares Down 1.2%
Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF Shares Down 1.2%
DURECT Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research
DURECT Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research
51job versus GEE Group Head-To-Head Survey
51job versus GEE Group Head-To-Head Survey
Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Value ETF
Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Value ETF
Cisco Systems, Inc. Shares Sold by Bank OZK
Cisco Systems, Inc. Shares Sold by Bank OZK


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report