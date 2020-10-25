Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 105.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 70.2% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $86.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.18.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 599 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total transaction of $74,857.03. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,589.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,399 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $424,841.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,771.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 341,752 shares of company stock worth $43,305,730 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $137.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.84. Etsy Inc has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $154.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 112.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The firm had revenue of $428.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.37 million. Equities research analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

