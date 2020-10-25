Barclays Increases GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $27.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GAP in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.37.

GAP stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.58.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that GAP will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $436,052.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $647,471.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,554.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GAP by 3.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,755 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in GAP in the second quarter valued at $2,988,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GAP by 52.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 59,033 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in GAP by 78.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,192,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,050,000 after purchasing an additional 526,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in GAP by 4.0% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

