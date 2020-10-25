MFAM Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MFMS) Trading 0.9% Higher

MFAM Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MFMS)’s stock price traded up 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.74 and last traded at $33.65. 13,283 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 27,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.34.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MFAM Small-Cap Growth ETF stock. Niemann Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MFAM Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MFMS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for MFAM Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFAM Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.