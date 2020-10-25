Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) was downgraded by equities researchers at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Limelight Networks from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Limelight Networks from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.34.

LLNW stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.92. Limelight Networks has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $59.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.94 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter Amaral sold 36,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $209,334.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 20,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $119,789.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,751 shares of company stock worth $1,222,727 over the last ninety days. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLNW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 57.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

