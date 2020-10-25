The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) PT Raised to $996.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $835.00 to $996.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SAM. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $353.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The Boston Beer from $790.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen upped their price target on The Boston Beer from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Boston Beer from $505.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $763.00.

Shares of SAM opened at $1,091.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $884.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $672.96. The Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $290.02 and a 52-week high of $1,092.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 97.94 and a beta of 1.00.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.27. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Tara L. Heath sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,009.00, for a total transaction of $100,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 18,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.02, for a total value of $14,984,821.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,781.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,654 shares of company stock worth $67,077,411. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in The Boston Beer by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in The Boston Beer by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Boston Beer by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Boston Beer by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

