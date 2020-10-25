Barclays Increases Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $62.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.51% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ORCL has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.68.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $59.90 on Friday. Oracle has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $180.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.56.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $327,970.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at $7,038,367.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,431,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,469,860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843,802 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 109.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,962,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,650,358,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627,102 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 49.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,508,528 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $448,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,703 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $128,125,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 17.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,498,824 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,199 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

