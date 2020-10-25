-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for General Electric (NYSE:GE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). General Electric reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 153.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow General Electric.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $6.25 to $6.81 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.12.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 64.9% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,680,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,867,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647,730 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 16.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 74,973,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $512,066,000 after acquiring an additional 10,403,515 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,187,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,853,404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629,478 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 498.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,026,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684,575 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 49.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,543,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,838 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GE opened at $7.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $66.79 billion, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average is $6.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Electric (GE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.