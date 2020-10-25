Zacks: Analysts Expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to Post $1.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27. Akamai Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $794.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AKAM. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $106.75 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $75.18 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.72 and a 200-day moving average of $106.53.

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $300,203.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $371,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,541.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,610 shares of company stock worth $1,054,720 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,230,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 315.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,652,436 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $387,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,320 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,910,932 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $418,822,000 after acquiring an additional 817,467 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1,544.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 501,778 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $53,736,000 after acquiring an additional 471,257 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,255,301 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,954,960,000 after acquiring an additional 443,974 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

