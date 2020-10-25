National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to post $0.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.64. National Retail Properties posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

NNN stock opened at $35.20 on Thursday. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $59.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 13.98 and a quick ratio of 13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 75.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in National Retail Properties by 23.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,955,000 after acquiring an additional 61,130 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 117,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 26,465 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 986.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $838,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned 3,117 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.9 years.

