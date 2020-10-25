Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to Announce $0.66 EPS

Brokerages predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.68. National Retail Properties reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $163.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.84 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $35.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 13.98, a quick ratio of 13.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $59.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.94 and its 200-day moving average is $34.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.36%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned 3,117 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.9 years.

