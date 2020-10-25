Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,405 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 132,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,407,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 194,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,741,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

The Walt Disney stock opened at $128.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.23 and a 200-day moving average of $119.00. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $231.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.