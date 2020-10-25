Crossvault Capital Management LLC Purchases 925 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 94.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,863,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,135,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,157,152 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $184,333,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 150.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,500,094 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $303,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,291 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,783 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $66,154,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.41. The firm has a market cap of $239.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Argus raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

