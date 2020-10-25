Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) in a report issued on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Healthequity from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Healthequity from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub lowered Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Healthequity from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthequity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $57.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.55, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Healthequity has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.96 and its 200 day moving average is $55.09.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. Healthequity had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $176.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Healthequity’s quarterly revenue was up 102.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthequity will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthequity by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,190,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,170,000 after acquiring an additional 492,095 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Healthequity by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,089,000 after buying an additional 1,046,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Healthequity by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,230,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,816,000 after buying an additional 39,679 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Healthequity by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,264,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,188,000 after buying an additional 517,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Healthequity by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 907,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,259,000 after buying an additional 35,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

