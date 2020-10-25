Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 214.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE opened at $98.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $106.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $4,193,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,575,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,032 shares of company stock valued at $9,688,097 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.77.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

