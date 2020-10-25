Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases New Position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,465,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Centene by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,458,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617,774 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Centene by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,366,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,627 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Centene by 1,386.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,456,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,632,000 after buying an additional 3,223,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,585,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,309,000 after buying an additional 44,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $2,309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $645,626.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,378 shares of company stock worth $7,429,016 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.97.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $67.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.85. Centene Corp has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $74.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

