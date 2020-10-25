BTIG Research Boosts Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target to $540.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price objective boosted by BTIG Research from $475.00 to $540.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $481.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $472.40.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $480.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $189.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $384.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total transaction of $9,243,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,521,149.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total transaction of $8,511,664.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,657 shares in the company, valued at $11,061,055.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,650 shares of company stock valued at $51,776,621. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,949,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

