Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Invests $33,000 in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 765 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDK. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,034,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,528,000 after purchasing an additional 660,374 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,578,000 after purchasing an additional 517,487 shares during the period. Rit Capital Partners PLC bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,323,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 572,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,714,000 after purchasing an additional 322,401 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,398,839 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,940,000 after acquiring an additional 291,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $46.41 on Friday. CDK Global Inc has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.20 and its 200-day moving average is $41.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.36.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. CDK Global had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.65%. The company had revenue of $449.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDK Global Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

CDK has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $55,402.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,676 shares in the company, valued at $293,543.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,982 shares of company stock worth $88,757 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

