Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $317.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.02. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $329.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

