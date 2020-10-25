Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys New Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 139 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,343,968,000 after buying an additional 1,349,434 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,796,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,138,263,000 after buying an additional 1,042,078 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,506,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,155,485,000 after buying an additional 632,852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,559,929,000 after buying an additional 278,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,021,779 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,690,050,000 after buying an additional 497,240 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.12, for a total value of $1,427,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,991.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.01, for a total value of $5,670,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,978,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,666,292,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 754,767 shares of company stock worth $176,819,185 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Mizuho lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $252.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.60.

NYSE CRM opened at $250.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.82. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.86, a PEG ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.27.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

