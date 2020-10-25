592 Shares in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Acquired by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $5,795,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 159.5% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $419,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB opened at $55.82 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $58.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.81.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

