Cerebellum GP LLC Buys New Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Stericycle by 36,500.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Get Stericycle alerts:

In related news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $404,222.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $67.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.23, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.76. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.45 and a 1-year high of $67.94.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Stericycle from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Stericycle in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Stericycle from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stericycle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.