Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys New Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,918,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,327,000 after acquiring an additional 195,480 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,228,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,651,000 after acquiring an additional 176,000 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,385,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,058,000 after acquiring an additional 153,500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,409,000 after acquiring an additional 328,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 616,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,534,000 after acquiring an additional 97,666 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $76.72 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $141.32. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.45.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.10). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 11.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FRT. Citigroup boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.76.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

