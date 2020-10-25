Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,780 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intel from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.97.

Shares of INTC opened at $48.20 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.53. The stock has a market cap of $204.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.