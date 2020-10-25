Cerebellum GP LLC Takes Position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 108.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 25,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 13,196 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 4.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the first quarter valued at about $5,050,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 16.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GWW. Stephens began coverage on W W Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $429.00 to $399.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.21.

Shares of GWW opened at $361.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. W W Grainger Inc has a 12 month low of $200.61 and a 12 month high of $392.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $362.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.62.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan Slavik Williams sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.98, for a total transaction of $23,381,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,810,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,647,193.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total transaction of $918,843.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,489,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,378 shares of company stock valued at $30,634,680. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.