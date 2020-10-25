Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Lessened by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,731 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 2.2% of Ledyard National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $863,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,921 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 213.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,776,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $166,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,088 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,474,275 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $267,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,800 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ INTC opened at $48.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays cut shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Charter Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.97.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.