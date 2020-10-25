Trex (NYSE:TREX) Receives “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) in a research note released on Thursday, AR Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trex’s FY2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TREX. Robert W. Baird raised Trex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut Trex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Trex to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Trex from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Trex has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.71.

Shares of TREX opened at $76.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.35. Trex has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $81.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.41 and a beta of 1.58.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Trex had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $220.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trex will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Trex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Trex by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trex by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC increased its stake in Trex by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 58,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

