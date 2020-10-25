Cerebellum GP LLC Acquires New Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 310 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in TopBuild by 1,586.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 823,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,692,000 after buying an additional 774,685 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,312,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,070,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 695,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,089,000 after buying an additional 101,654 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TopBuild news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $319,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,258.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 11,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.58, for a total transaction of $1,649,137.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,394.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,234 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,977 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD opened at $179.24 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $54.83 and a 52 week high of $191.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.78.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $646.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.10 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Benchmark lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.85.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

