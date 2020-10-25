Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Profound Medical stock opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.97 million and a PE ratio of -13.75. Profound Medical has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $20.60.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 345.14% and a negative return on equity of 41.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 million. On average, research analysts predict that Profound Medical will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

