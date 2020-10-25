Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Lowered to Neutral at BofA Securities

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) was downgraded by BofA Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, AR Network reports. They presently have a $57.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. BofA Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.12% from the stock’s current price.

SON has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.91.

SON stock opened at $53.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $37.30 and a 52-week high of $62.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonoco Products news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $309,808.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,386.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 524.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

