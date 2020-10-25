Argus Upgrades PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) to Buy

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Argus upgraded shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Argus currently has $108.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PCAR. BidaskClub raised shares of PACCAR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of PACCAR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.69.

PCAR opened at $92.64 on Thursday. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $49.11 and a 12-month high of $92.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.71.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PACCAR will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

In related news, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 3,314 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $280,530.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,240.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in PACCAR by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Analyst Recommendations for PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Sonoco Products Lowered to Neutral at BofA Securities
Sonoco Products Lowered to Neutral at BofA Securities
Argus Upgrades PACCAR to Buy
Argus Upgrades PACCAR to Buy
Mizuho Cuts Valero Energy Price Target to $50.00
Mizuho Cuts Valero Energy Price Target to $50.00
Barclays Raises Canadian Pacific Railway Price Target to $420.00
Barclays Raises Canadian Pacific Railway Price Target to $420.00
Morgan Stanley Raises Crown Price Target to $100.00
Morgan Stanley Raises Crown Price Target to $100.00
Cerebellum GP LLC Buys Shares of 303 Marriott International, Inc.
Cerebellum GP LLC Buys Shares of 303 Marriott International, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report