Argus Upgrades PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) to Buy

Argus upgraded shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Argus currently has $108.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PCAR. BidaskClub raised shares of PACCAR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of PACCAR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.69.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PCAR opened at $92.64 on Thursday. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $49.11 and a 12-month high of $92.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.71.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PACCAR will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

In related news, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 3,314 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $280,530.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,240.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in PACCAR by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.