Mizuho Cuts Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $50.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.57.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy stock opened at $41.97 on Thursday. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.68.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 111,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 38,651 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 9,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.