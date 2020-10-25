Barclays Raises Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $420.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CP. Bank of America decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $345.00 to $344.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $439.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $362.95.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

NYSE:CP opened at $314.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $305.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.07. The stock has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $173.26 and a 1-year high of $327.40.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by ($0.11). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.7202 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth $217,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.1% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 19,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 752.8% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 22,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 19,611 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 197.3% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 11,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.