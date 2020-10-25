Morgan Stanley Raises Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $100.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Crown from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.14.

NYSE CCK opened at $90.38 on Thursday. Crown has a 1 year low of $42.97 and a 1 year high of $93.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.31 and a 200 day moving average of $69.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.38. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Crown will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $417,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Crown by 8,022.2% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown by 501.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Crown by 1,421.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown by 69.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

