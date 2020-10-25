Cerebellum GP LLC Buys Shares of 303 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2020

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3,613.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 378.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $101.76 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 73.74 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was down 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Marriott International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Marriott International from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.48.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

